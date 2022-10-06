ERWIN - Barbara Ellen Johnson Tapp, age 90, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Toecane, North Carolina to the late Fred James Johnson and Lucy Sparks Johnson. Barbara lived most of her life in Erwin.

She had an eye for fashion and enjoyed working as a Buyer for Belk until she retired in 1994. Barbara was a faithful, seventy-year member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir and loved her church.

