ERWIN - Barbara Ellen Johnson Tapp, age 90, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Toecane, North Carolina to the late Fred James Johnson and Lucy Sparks Johnson. Barbara lived most of her life in Erwin.
She had an eye for fashion and enjoyed working as a Buyer for Belk until she retired in 1994. Barbara was a faithful, seventy-year member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir and loved her church.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest K. Tapp in 1977; one daughter, Brenda Howell; three brothers: Stewart M. Johnson, Brown M. Johnson, and Charles “Ed” Johnson; one sister, June Dills; daughter-in-law, Peggy Tapp.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, three sons: Marvin “Butch” Tapp, Kingsport, Michael L. Tapp, Seymour, TN and Steve Tapp, Erwin; one brother, Douglas E. Johnson (Loraine); one sister, Shirley Stevenson, Nashville; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Barbara’s family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Ninth Street Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.