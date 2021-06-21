ERWIN - Barbara Dianne Bryant Stepp, age 66, Erwin, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021 after a lengthy illness. It was on this day Barbara received healing. Though the hearts of her family will miss her greatly, they rejoice in knowing a reunion will someday occur. She was born on September 24, 1954 to the late Elmer and Clara Honeycutt Bryant. Barbara and her family later moved to Erwin around 1957 where she attended school and graduated from Unicoi County High School. She grew up with six siblings who became and remained her best friends in life.
Barbara began working at EZ-Painter upon high school graduation. She was a faithful employee for several years. Barbara later worked at Erwin Healthcare. She took great pride in serving her patients well. Barbara worked hard and was dedicated to whatever position she took. She was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Barbara had a green thumb with her plants and flower beds. She enjoyed word search puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Stepp in 2004 and one niece, Aimee Street.
Barbara is survived by two sons: Heath McVay and wife Tracey, Seth Potter and wife Rebecca; two grandchildren: Kylie Street and Levi Potter; four sisters: Wilma Rice, Polly Peterson, Kathy Bennett (Terry), and Anita Street (Guy); two brothers: CJ Bryant (Donna) and Elmer Bryant (Kathy); eight nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews also survive. She is also survived by her special friend, Linda Pittman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service celebrating Barbara’s life will be led by Roy Jenkins, Jr at 7:00 PM. Committal will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Peterson, Paul Hensley, Trevor Hensley, Nicholas Hensley, Jason Peterson, Derek Bryant and Jonathan Kenney. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 PM on Thursday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Stepp family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
