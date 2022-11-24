KINGSPORT - Life Celebration Gathering for Barbara Dean Lee, Age 72, of Kingsport, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, at New Collective Church in Gray, Tennessee. Ms. Lee passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Barbara was born on June 16, 1950, in Monterey, Tennessee, to the late Custer and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Welch Lee. She grew up in the Anderson Community near Monterey and graduated from Monterey High School. She enrolled and graduated from Cumberland College in Lebanon, Tennessee, and continued her education at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she graduated with a Master’s Degree. Barbara was a Certified Speech Therapist and later was certified as a Massage Therapist and Educator, having established a Massage Therapy School in Kingsport, Tennessee. Barbara loved the mountains of east Tennessee so she made her home there. She had many areas of interest and continually expanded her education. Her passion was working with special needs children as well as the causes and culture of the Native American people. She loved traditional Appalachian music and played the Mountain Dulcimer.
Barbara will be forever in the hearts of those she met and loved and those who benefitted from her professional skills. Her warmth and compassion was immeasurable and we were all grateful to have had her in our lives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Billie June Fitzgerald. She is survived by her niece, Sue Crady, Port Charlotte, Florida; longtime companion, Johnny Logan; and many loving and devoted cousins and friends.
