GRAY - Barbara Ann Cross of Gray, Tennessee, went home to the Lord on January 7, 2022, at JCMC after an extended illness.
Barbara was 83 years old. She was the daughter of Ralph Hensley, Sr. and Mary Stapleton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Bill Sells; her brothers, Leroy Hensley, Buddy Hensley, Pat Hensley; sisters, Lillie Durhan, Bobby Jane Clemmons, Janet Hensley; and a granddaughter, Stacy Biggs.
She is survived by her brothers, Bob Hensley (Judy), Frankie Hensley (Tammy); sisters, Mary Lou Shelton and Diane Smallwood (Tom); her children, sons, John Hoffman, Jr., Rocky Hoffman (Vicky), Lois Hoffman (Marjorie), Frank Hoffman (Tonya), Stephen Hipsley, and Bernard Hipsley; daughters, Victoria Ball and Robin Gardner (George). She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, Sells family, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Barbara was born in Baltimore, and grew up in Ellicot, Maryland. She moved to the local area in the mid-1970’s. She worked as a cook at the Tri-Cities Airport Restaurant, the deli on Eastman Road in Kingsport, and at Care Inn Nursing Home in Blountville. Barbara also served as a caregiver to several elderly after her retirement. She was a cheerful, forgiving woman, who readily accepted people into her life. She loved to garden, but most especially, she loved to cook and care for the needs of others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the 5200 floor at JCMC.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the American Cancer Society, The National Kidney Foundation, or The American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.
Condolences can be sent to Barbara's family at the funeral home's website
