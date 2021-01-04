ROAN MTN, TN - Barbara Church Blackwell, age 79, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN.
She was born on January 11, 1941 in CarterCounty a daughter of the late William Frank Church and the late Chloe Kerley Church. Barbara was a member of the Roan Mountain First Baptist Church and enjoyed games, puzzles and word searches. She was a loving and caring lady who always looked after her friends and family
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Blackwell; sister, Peggy Burleson and Addie Anderson; and a brother, Walter Frank "Jug" Church.
Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory a Brother, Roger (Betty) Church of Newland, NC; Nephew and caregiver, Frank (Marty) Church of Roan Mountain; special great nieces Bailee and Mallory; a host nieces and nephews; special friend and nurse at Waters of Roan, Nina Markland; and best buddy and childhood friend, Lynnann "Tip" Julian.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Barbara in the Spring.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Blackwell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Barbara and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121