LIMESTONE - Barbara Canty, 77, Limestone, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The daughter of Thomas J. Healy and Edna Sadleir, Barbara was born on August 22, 1942, in New York City.
Barbara was happily married to John Canty and thoroughly enjoyed working with animals. She was involved in the Humane Society and was registered to nurse wild animals back to health.
Barbara is survived by four children, Tom Santamorena(Diane) of Brentwood, CA, Bridget, James(Patricia)and John(Kristin), 9 grandchildren Henna, Shane, Kahlan, Gabby, Sasha, Alexandra, Patrick, Jacqueline, and Georgia, and her brother-in law Tom Canty, Sister Carol Healy, Brother Tom Healy (Mary Jane) and Sister Maureen Nebenzahl (Jim).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Edna Healy, husband, John “Jack” Canty, and her brothers-in-law Allan (A.J.) Canty and Michael Canty.
