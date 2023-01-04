JONESBOROUGH - Barbara Branch Weatherly, age 71, of Jonesborough, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Monday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center. Barbara was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and attended Ottway United Methodist Church with her husband, who is the Pastor.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years: Rev. Charles Weatherly; two sons and daughters-in-law: Jason and Kristy Kesterson, Richard and Connie Weatherly; three grandchildren: Chloe and Kelli Kesterson, and Noah Weatherly; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Tommy and Lori Branch and Doug Branch; one aunt; two nephews; and a special friend: Rhonda Mango.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Kema Kesterson; and her parents: John and Mary Branch.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5:30 in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. David Gibbs and the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
The committal service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel Cemetery, 592 New Bethel Rd, Piney Flats, TN. It is requested that family and friends meet at the cemetery for the service.
Active pallbearers will be Richard Weatherly, Noah Weatherly, Thomas Branch, Chucky Casteel, Harold Miller, and Wade McAmis.