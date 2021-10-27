JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Bowen Gouge, age 70, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born to the late Thomas and Martha Bowen on December 28, 1950. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Bowen Donnells. She was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Walter Wayne Gouge; daughter, Carol Grantham (Gray); step-children, Kim Morgan (Rick), Tim Gouge, and Shelli Lattimer (James); a sister, Janice Bowen (Dr. Buddy) Clayton; brother’s-in-law, James Donnells and Kenneth (Nina) Gouge; two nephews, Dr. Steven (Emily) Clayton and Barry Clayton; great nephews, Ellis and Hayes Clayton and several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private memorial service for Barbara Bowen Gouge will be conducted at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Gouge Family. Office: 423-543-5544.