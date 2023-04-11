GRAY - Barbara “Barb” Harvey received her angel wings on Good Friday, April 7,2023. A resident of Gray, Tennessee, Barb was 86 years of age.
Barb was born in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Alfred James and Habe E. Trevillian. Her deep faith came from her Baptist roots. She left this earth from her home she shared with her beloved husband, Don. Barb loved plants, animals and beautiful sunny days. She served her life in clear devotion as a wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. With her husband, Don, she was co-owner of the successful business “Set a Pet” that ran for five years in the Johnson City area.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred John Trevillian and the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Donald Lee Harvey.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Teresa Harvey, Johnson City and Donna Lee and husband Russ Hill, sons, David Scott, Eric Brian and wife Kim Harvey; 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Tiffany, Wendy and husband David, Megan and husband Frankie Sullivan, Josh and wife Amanda Hill, Brian, Drew, Ethan, Justin and wife Stacy Isoline, Christine and husband Oren Willis; 11 great-grandchildren, Shyleigh, Laklen, Rohen, Demetri, Dorian, Amelio, Saphria, Kable and Edison; One niece, Bonnie; three nephews, John, Jim, Robert.
A committal service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Dan Rogers officiating.
John 3:15-16 – “That whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” KJV
