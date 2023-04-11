GRAY - Barbara “Barb” Harvey received her angel wings on Good Friday, April 7,2023. A resident of Gray, Tennessee, Barb was 86 years of age.

Barb was born in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Alfred James and Habe E. Trevillian. Her deep faith came from her Baptist roots. She left this earth from her home she shared with her beloved husband, Don. Barb loved plants, animals and beautiful sunny days. She served her life in clear devotion as a wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. With her husband, Don, she was co-owner of the successful business “Set a Pet” that ran for five years in the Johnson City area.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you