Barbara (Bobbie) Newell, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2021. She was born in Bristol, VA, and lived most of her life as a resident of Kingsport, TN. Bobbie graduated from Blountville High School and attended East Tennessee State University.
Bobbie was a proud member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, and the highlight of her week was attending Sunday service with her beloved sister, Patricia Cole, as well as her church family. Bobbie lived by the Golden Rule and had a heart of gold. She was very kind, forgiving, and generous, never turning away from those in need.
Bobbie had an addictive personality and a bright spirit. She lit up the room when she entered and loved to make people laugh and smile. She was firm in her political beliefs and liked to get a rise from others. Bobbie was placed in Facebook jail numerous times!
Bobbie raised her two sons and worked hard to overcome life’s challenges as a single mom. At the start of her professional career, she worked for multiple transportation companies as a sales representative. In her 50’s, Bobbie saw an opportunity to start her own logistics business. Within a couple of years, she was brokering hundreds of truckloads a week and grew the business well beyond anyone’s expectations. She loved her work and successfully operated the business up until the time of her death.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, John Newell; brother, Randall Warren; father, Steve Warren; mother, Edna Warren; stepson, Mike Newell.
Her surviving family members are sons, Chad Domby and wife Tiffany; Chris Domby and wife Maggie; stepdaughter, Melissa Ealey; grandchildren Peyton, Ashton, Sydney, Griffin and Grant Domby, Jon Jon Newell, Logan Ealey, and special sidekick and confident, sister, Patricia Cole.
