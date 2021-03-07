ELIZABETHTON - Barbara Ann Ellis Melton, 65, Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 10, 1955 in Elizabethton. She was a 1973 graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University where she was an Art Major. She was a homemaker and prior to that she was an employee of the Carter County Health Department. Barbara was a happy member of Immanuel Baptist Church She was preceded in death by her father: Jack Ellis and a sister: Nancy Ellis.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years: Mike Melton. Two Sons: Vance Tipton Melton and Daniel Taylor Melton. Her Mother: Iris Jenkins Ellis. Her special cousins and very close friends: Hester Honeycutt, Katherine Ellis, Lou Ellis, Wayne Jenkins, Patty Smith Humphrey, Danny “Pert” Jenkins, Doug Ellis, Jackie Roke and other special cousins.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Barbara Melton will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Travis Biller and Pastor Carroll Melton officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Tommy & Susan Rhodes. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday will be: Mike Melton, Vance Melton, Marc Keene, Jeff Shell, Chris Stanbery and Chris Cornett. To those who prefer, memorials may be made in memory of Barbara to the Immanuel Baptist Church. 205 Hunter Avenue, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
