ELIZABETHTON - Barbara Ann Culbert Campbell age 85 of Elizabethton, Tennessee went to join Jesus on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hermitage Health Care. Barbara was born December 3, 1935 to Roland Charles Culbert and Norma Edith Bradley Culbert in Rome Hollow, Carter County, Tennessee.
Barbara met and married the love of her life Fred Lee Campbell in 1952. Barbara graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1953. Fred was in the Air Force, and they made their first home in Georgia.
They returned to Elizabethton to raise their family.
Left to cherish her memory are beloved daughter Robyn Campbell Greene and her children Charles (Melissa) Greene, daughters Hope and Leann Faith (coming in November), Chase (Eva) Greene, daughter Olivia all of Nashville. Khara Greene Madden and her daughters Allie Greene and Hailey Thornhill of Kentucky. Son, Terry Campbell, Eliz. and his children Chris Campbell, Elizabethton. CJ Campbell and sons Jordan and Colbyn of Johnson City. Three brothers, Conley Culbert, Athens, TN. Bobby (Orpha) Culbert, Twinsburg, OH and Kenneth Culbert, Greeneville, TN.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at JDRF.org. This is very dear to her since her great-granddaughter Allie was diagnosed as a diabetic.
Barbara wants to thank everyone that called and visited especially the following. Dianne Arrowood and Sheryl Garland, Larry Tierney, Rev. Bob Polk, Phyllis Brewer, Ann Teter, Jana Lisa Hicks, David and Kathy Shorter and members of her Sunday School class at Grace Baptist Church.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Travis Tyler officiating. Pallbearers will be: Charles Greene, Chase Greene, C.J. Campbell and friends. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Monday (family will not be present). Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
