JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Laws, age 82 of Johnson City, Tennessee, was reunited with her loved ones after a healthy and full life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Perry and Chlora Shields Williams, born to them on December 4, 1939 in Johnson City. She united in marriage to William “Bill” Laws and to this union, two loving children were born.
Bobbie was a member of Southside Baptist Church, beside her childhood home and where she wed her husband.
Bobbie was a graduate of Jonesborough High School, Class of 1957 and always enjoyed the annual reunions with her classmates. She retired from Polaris, division of Mor-Flo Industries. She greatly enjoyed bingo, traveling, shopping and her daily conversations with her friends. Above all, she loved being “Nana” to her boys, including Michael and Anthony.
Her pride and love of her family was always known to her children and grandchildren. Throughout the years, whether her son or grandsons, she never missed a baseball, basketball or football game. She has enjoyed cheering for David Crockett Pioneer Baseball over the last three years and looked forward to the 2022 season, having watched many of these young men since tee-ball. Win it for Nana Boys!
Along with her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her eternal love, her husband, William “Bill” Laws; sisters; Mildred Erogan, Joyce Miller, Wanda Peterson Pellerin and her brother, T.J. Williams.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Booth and husband Joey, grandson, Jacob Booth of Johnson City; her son, Chad Laws and wife Heather and grandson Nate, of Jonesborough; Several Nieces and Nephews, whom she loved dearly as well as lifelong friends whom she cherished.
Funeral services for Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Laws will be conducted on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday after 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.
A committal service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Jacob Booth, Nate Laws, Thomas Eorgan, Brian Fields, Peyton Pugh and Ethan Swift serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Noah “Brian” Peterson and Hayden Osburn.
The family can never express their love for the compassion given from her care team on unit 2400 at the Johnson City Medical Center and the doctors who cared for her over the past weeks. You are God’s earthly angels.
In lieu of flowers, Bobbie’s charitable heart would request that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Laws Family.