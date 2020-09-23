Barbara “Aggie” Broyles passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late R.C. and Lorene Watson. She was also preceded in death by brothers Tommie Watson and Jim Watson, as well as sisters Red Maine and Pat Neal. She was also proceeded by husband Donald Broyles; daughter Tammie Ruston; and grandson Andy Wilmot.
Survivors include daughters, Jennifer (Danny) Tester and Scottye Broyles. Grandchildren are Hunter (Jane) Tester, MaryGrace Tester, Devon White, Amanda and Alex Stratton.
Sister in law Diann Broyles. (all of Johnson City)
Brother in law David (Patricia) Broyles (Atlanta, GA). Many nieces and nephews.
Two “wayward adopted” college students, Donnie Cook and Chuck Gibson.
She was a native of Johnson City who attended Southside School and Science Hill. Barbara and her daughters were proud Hilltoppers.
She spent her whole life raising her three daughters, dancing, watching sports and cooking. In the 1980’s, she got the boys she always wanted. Many of the ETSU Football players were away from their homes for the first time. Barbara opened her home for the whole team and loved them as her own.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu, of flowers Barbara and family would appreciate you to exercise your civic duty to vote.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
