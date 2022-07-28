“You are the one who created my innermost parts; you knit me together while I was still in my mother’s womb. “I give thanks to you that I was marvelously set apart. Your works are wonderful—I know that very well.”
Psalms 139:13-14
Baby Josephine Ann Smith was born silent into the world on July 28th, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center weighing 14.6 ounces and 9.5 inches long. She was the beloved and treasured daughter of her incredibly strong and brave mommy Bria Malone who loves her more than anyone, forever, and her supportive and loving father Jason Smith. In addition to her parents, Josie is survived by her maternal grandparents Ramey and Michelle Malone, maternal Great Grandmother Sharon Riddle, Aunt Paula Malone, Aunt Magdalena Malone, and Uncle Weylyn Malone, great uncles Cody Malone and Matthew Adams, great aunt and uncle Kendra and David Laws, paternal grandmother Shannon Edwards and uncle Kodi Smith.
Due to the family having COVID a private graveside service will be held Saturday July 30th with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any no kill animal shelter in her honor or the Ronald McDonald House. A special thank you of gratitude to the amazing and wonderful staff at JCMC Labor and Delivery Unit. Angels truly work here disguised as hero’s in the form of the doctors and nurses who cared for Baby Josie and her family.
“But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer not little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God. Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein.”
Luke 18:16-17
