PINEY FLATS - Baby Jackson Lee Strange, beloved son of Rebekah Clay and Kevin Strange, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, was born sleeping on January 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Jackson is brother to Destiny Strange and Clayton Clay; grandson of Tony and Lorie Clay; nephew of Petra Clay; and cousin to Arayan Reese and many others.
Jackson is preceded in death by John “Ed” and Marie Clay, Helen Rose, Suzie Smith, Judy Clay, and Essence Reese.
Our lives were touched by his joyful surprise. Please keep us in your prayers as we prepare for our lives without him here.
A public visitation will be held for Jackson from 1:00pm – 3:00pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The graveside service will begin at 3:30pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Edgefield UMC Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 3:20pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris -Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is honored to serve the family of Baby Jackson.