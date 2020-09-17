GRAY - B.F. Barker, 93, of Gray, Tennessee, left his earthly home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, to be with the Lord. B.F. was a native of Washington County and the son of the late B. Frank and Veice Milhorn Barker.
He retired from Greif Brothers Inc., and he was a farmer who loved raising animals, trading at livestock markets, and was a member of the Antique Tractor Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 73 years, Frances Harrison Barker; his son Benny Ray Barker; and his three sisters, Edna Miller, Ruby France, and Frances Slaughter.
He is survived by his children, Nancy (Charlie) Quillen, Bobby Joe (Jenny) Barker, Randy Sue (Roger) Krouse, David (Sheila) Barker, Lawrence (Sherry) Barker and Roger (Robin) Barker; as well as 46 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
The receiving of friends and family will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1-2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow beginning at 2:00 PM, Joe Barker will be officiating the service.
The Graveside Service for Mr. Barker will be held at Gray Community Cemetery in Gray, Tennessee, on Friday, September 18, 2020, beginning at 3:00 PM, Roger Barker will be officiating the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Landon Quillen, Brandon Barker, Hunter Barker, Gunner Barker, David Barker, and Shane Quillen. Honorary pallbearers are Dallas Arrowood, Hal Miller, and Johnny Fields.
Condolences can be sent to Mr. Barker’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
