GRAY - Ava Lynn Bennett, 80, passed away at her home in Gray, Tennessee on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020. Mrs. Bennett was born on April 3, 1940, in Washington County, Tennessee, to the late Ernest and Virginia Fern Broyles.
Mrs. Bennett was a native of Washington County and lived in Gray for the past 40 years. She attended Washington College Academy and obtained her associates degree in Accounting. She later went to work at Growers Co-Op Tobacco Warehouse for 30 years.
Mrs. Bennett was a Christian woman and had attended Boones Creek Christian Church where she was a member of the bell choir. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star/ Nolichucky Grandview # 194. She enjoyed working in flowers, but more than anything she loved talking with her dear friends and loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Gale Broyles.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bob Bennett; her son David L Holley, Jr.; and two brothers, Ralph Broyles and Aldon Broyles.
Receiving of friends will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 1-2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow beginning at 2:00 PM, officiating the service will be Pastor David Clark. The Eastern Star Service will be conducted by the Nolichucky Grandview Chapter #194. Mrs. Bennett will be laid to rest at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, cemetery, immediately following the funeral service. Serving as Pall Bearers are, Ryan Broyles, David L. Holley, and Brothers of the Johnson City Masonic Lodge #486.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Bennett’s memory to Shriner’s Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/
Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Bennett’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ava Lynn Bennett.