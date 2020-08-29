JONESBOROUGH - Austin Kyle Britton, age 22 of Jonesborough, TN, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Austin was born on April 20, 1998 and was a graduate of David Crockett High School in 2016. He also received his certificate in welding in 2017 from TCAT in Elizabethton, TN. He was employed by National Bailer in 2017 and remained there until his passing.
Austin was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed farming with his dad when he was off and not working out of town. He especially loved spending time with his special niece, Sawyer. He was compassionate and willing to help anyone in need. Austin will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kathy Hensley Lowe; and paternal grand- father, Ronnie "Pepaw" Clouse.
Those mourning his loss include his parents, Jon and Nikki Britton; three sisters, Taylor Britton, Kassie Lowe, and Kattie Lowe; his niece, Sawyer Keys; paternal grandmother, Elaine McKenny Clouse; maternal grandfather, Frank Lowe; his lifetime best friend, Zach Lewis; his two best buddies, Asher Meade and Corbin Meade; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m at The Shed, 903 W. Main St. Jonesborough, TN. Austin's Papaw will officiate the service.