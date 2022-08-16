JOHNSON CITY - Audry Irwin Skinner, 88, Johnson City, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at the Johnson City Medical Center, on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Audry was a native of Sparta, NC, and had been a resident of Johnson City since the early 1970’s. She was a daughter of the late Preston and Olevia Wagoner Irwin.

