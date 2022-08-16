JOHNSON CITY - Audry Irwin Skinner, 88, Johnson City, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at the Johnson City Medical Center, on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Audry was a native of Sparta, NC, and had been a resident of Johnson City since the early 1970’s. She was a daughter of the late Preston and Olevia Wagoner Irwin.
Audry was a homemaker and loved to help raise and care for children. She also enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens.
In addition to her parents, Audry was preceded in death by three brothers and eight sisters.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Wilmer Skinner; three children, Linda Skinner, Edwin “Hank” Skinner, Sheila Miller and husband Jonathan, all of Johnson City; five grandchildren, James Smotherman, Mandy Thomson and husband Tommy, Melody Cutshall, husband Brandon, and her mother Regenia, Adam Miller, and Madeline Potter, all of Johnson City; eleven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Spider, Dagger, Wednesday, Oren, Travis, Lana, Natalee, Delaney, Enoch, and soon to arrive baby girl; several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of Audry’s life will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home Saturday by 1:30 P.M. to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.