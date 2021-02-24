SMYRNA, TN - Audrey Virginia Talkington, age 71, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her home in Smyrna, Tennessee. She was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, a daughter of Audrey Jones Fulwiler and Paul Fulwiler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Alvin Talkington, Jr.; her father-in-law, Leland Alvin Talkington, Sr. and mother-in-law, Helen Calvert Talkington; her brother-in-law, Ronny Talkington; a brother, James (Jimmy) Paul Fulwiler, II; and a nephew, James Paul Fulwiler, III.
Audrey attended Happy Valley High School in 1967, then went to East Tennessee State College. She was married forty-four years to Leland Talkington, whom she married in 1972 in Elizabethton, Tennessee. They met in San Juan, Puerto Rico where Audrey was working for the FBI in Hato Rey, San Juan. She was rewarded a certificate for doing a special report for the FBI that came from Washington, DC. Leland Talkington was a commercial airline pilot and Audrey and Leland were transferred to Memphis where Audrey resumed working with the FBI.
Together, Audrey and Leland have a daughter, Andrea Lee Talkington, who is a deputy in Rutherford County, Tennessee; two beautiful granddaughters, Josie Lee Talkington, age 12 and Andrea Virginia Talkington, age 4; a caring and loving sister, Patsy Lee Fulwiler Schuppan and her husband Walter E. Schuppan.
On February 4, 2021 Audrey and her daughter, Andrea, accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Pastor Paul with Rutherford County Baptist Church led them in prayer and baptized them. Audrey would want everyone to know she let God in her heart. She was such a good mother and a leader of her family and always put her family first. She will be missed.
A service to honor the life of Audrey Virginia Talkington will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Gerald Holly, minister, officiating. A eulogy will be provided by her daughter, Andrea Talkington and scripture reading will be provided by her granddaughter, Josie Lee Talkington. Music will be provided by Audrey’s grand nephews, Dane and Michael. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
