Audrey Marie Campbell Frey went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2023, five days before her 90th birthday after an extended illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Thelma (Cole) Campbell-Hutto, her stepfather Cecil Hutto, her brother Harry Richard Campbell and her husband Gary T. Frey. She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Marie Tanner; her sister and her husband - Darlene & Huey Dannelly; stepchildren Danny Frey, Linda Frey-Reynolds, Debbie Frey-Whittaker, and Don Frey; her grandchildren - John T Little V, Brian J. Little, Lucinda A. Little and Margaret M. Little, as well as great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Audrey was born in West Virginia but preferred the beaches and warm weather of Florida, where she spent most of her life. Her career included being part of Governor Hayden Burns' administration, owning numerous businesses in her lifetime, being the Director of H.U.D. in lower Alabama for over 18 years, and being a pastor's wife.
After retiring, she and Gary spent several years traveling in a motor home all over the United States from one end to the other and finally settling down in Jacksonville, Florida, in about 2010.
Memorial services will be held March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Methodist Church on Blanding Blvd in Orange Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Calvary United Methodist Church - 112 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 3273 in memory of Audrey Campbell-Frey.