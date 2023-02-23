Audrey Marie Campbell Frey went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2023, five days before her 90th birthday after an extended illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Thelma (Cole) Campbell-Hutto, her stepfather Cecil Hutto, her brother Harry Richard Campbell and her husband Gary T. Frey. She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Marie Tanner; her sister and her husband - Darlene & Huey Dannelly; stepchildren Danny Frey, Linda Frey-Reynolds, Debbie Frey-Whittaker, and Don Frey; her grandchildren - John T Little V, Brian J. Little, Lucinda A. Little and Margaret M. Little, as well as great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

