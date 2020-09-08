JOHNSON CITY - Audrey M. Oxendine November 7, 1924 – August 31, 2020 Audrey M. Oxendine, age 95 of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020 at Lake Bridge nursing home in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Born in Russell County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Julia Woods. Audrey Oxendine was a life long member of the Johnson City congregation of Jehovah Witness and regularly attended service until she was no longer able to do so.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Oxendine, two sisters Beatrice Woods and Madeline Woods, brother Henry Woods of Abingdon, Virginia her second oldest son Elbert Eugene Oxendine of Knoxville, Tennessee.
She is survived by two sisters Genevieve Woods of Las Vegas, Nevada and Catherine Woods of Washington, D.C, three sons James T. Oxendine of Bristol, Tennessee, Dennis Oxendine of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Raymond Oxendine of Johnson City, Tennessee. She is also survived by several grand children, great grand children, Nieces and nephews and a host of friends and her church family.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Lake Bridge Nursing Home for taking good care of mother and making her last days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorials to Altzheimers Association.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Friday September 11, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. The family will have a private memorial service prior to the interment.
The family of Audrey Oxendine is in the care of Birchette Mortuary Inc. in Johnson City, Tennessee. http://www.birchettemortuary.com