JONESBOROUGH - Audrey Hill Sinisi, 53, Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Joe Sinisi. She is the daughter of Lynwood H. and Nancy Sherfey Hill, Jonesborough, and granddaughter of the late Hal and Dorothy Sherfey and Cicero and Nell Hill.
Audrey was a 1988 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and a 1994 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She enjoyed a career as an R.N. at hospitals and clinics throughout the country, including Johnson City; Valdosta, Georgia; San Diego; Chicago; and Boulder, Colorado. Throughout her life, she was a nutrition advocate. When she was no longer able to continue her nursing career, she worked for JCPenney.
Audrey will be remembered for her love of God and her unconditional love for others. Even in her final weeks, she constantly expressed thankfulness to God and to family, friends, and caregivers.
Audrey loved nature and the outdoors, and frequently enjoyed trips through the Rocky Mountains with her husband and hiking and camping with friends. During her college years, she spent each summer sharing her faith and love of the outdoors with youth as a counselor at Buffalo Mountain Camp.
In addition to her husband and parents, Audrey is survived by her sisters, Jennifer Hill and Pamela Hill McCoy (Brad), and her beloved nephew and niece, Matthew and Marley McCoy, all of Jonesborough.
The family wishes to thank special friends Melissa Scheurer and Nelle Church, as well as Ballad Hospice and Wellmont Hospice House, Bristol, Tennessee, and their wonderful caregivers.
Audrey donated her body to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray-Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to unfoldingWord at unfoldingword.org or 10524 Moss Park Rd., STE 204-402, Orlando FL 32832-5898.