JONESBOROUGH - Audrey Hill Sinisi, 53, Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Joe Sinisi. She is the daughter of Lynwood H. and Nancy Sherfey Hill, Jonesborough, and granddaughter of the late Hal and Dorothy Sherfey and Cicero and Nell Hill.

Audrey was a 1988 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and a 1994 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She enjoyed a career as an R.N. at hospitals and clinics throughout the country, including Johnson City; Valdosta, Georgia; San Diego; Chicago; and Boulder, Colorado. Throughout her life, she was a nutrition advocate. When she was no longer able to continue her nursing career, she worked for JCPenney.

