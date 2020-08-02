JOHNSON CITY - Audrey Ellen Dupay Thompson, age 98, of Johnson City, Tennessee died August 1, 2020 at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City.
Audrey was born July 18, 1922 in Lewistown, Montana to the late Ralph and Audrey Vadnais DuPay. She graduated from Great Falls High School in Montana. Audrey met her future husband, Harold Wayne “Tommy” Thompson, in Great Falls. They got married in Colorado in 1946 when Tommy was in the United States Army Air Corps. They lived many places during Tommy’s service, but they eventually settled in Johnson City when he took a position as a private pilot for Pet Dairy.
Audrey was a homemaker and she was very accomplished in needlework. She was an exceptional tailor, crocheter, knitter, and sewer. She also enjoyed gardening and she was a member of the Johnson City Shady Oaks Garden Club.
Audrey was a member of First Presbyterian Church and later a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; sisters, Dolly, Katherine, and Ena Margaret; and an infant brother, Ralph Lester Dupay, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ellen (and Harold) Sheffield of Johnson City; son, Robert Wayne (and Carrie) Thompson of Cheny, Washington; grandchildren, Audra (and Scott) Foshie, Angela (and David) Holland, Brian (and Carol) Thompson, and Melissa (and Keith) Larsen; great grandchildren, Lydia, Levi, and Elizabeth Foshie, Kaitlyn and Jocelyn Thompson, and Sophia Larsen; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or pay by check to: Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Memories and condolences may be sent via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Thompson family. (423) 282-1521