Atarah Lea Reed, 41, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Atarah enjoyed her job at Homestead Senior Care where she worked for 15 years. She was a loving, caring person who enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Ronnie Silvers; grandparents, George and Mattie Yandles.
Survivors include her husband, Wesley Reed (together 23 years); daughters, Alea and Victoria; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family of Atarah Lea Reed will receive friends from 5-7pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Craig Shelton officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10am Thursday, at Fairview Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Reed Family.