2nd Timothy 2:15
Study to shew thy shelf approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed rightly dividing the word of truth.
BLUFF CITY - Arvie Ervin Houck, 81, Bluff City went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 24,1939 in Todd, North Carolina to the late Wint & Lena Abel Houck. He was a graduate of Caldwell High School. Arvie lived 53 years in Bluff City. Prior to the 53 years that Arvie lived in Bluff City, he resided in Lenoir, NC. He was a Salesman with the Book of Life in National Motor Club. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and wood crafting. He had a passion for studying God’s Word and sharing God’s word through a tract ministery. Arvie was a Member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday School Teacher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Jeanette Houck.
Survivors include the love of his life for 54 years and 10 months, Lois Lyon Houck. His children: Sherry (Jerry) Peacock, Greer, South Carolina, Jeffrey (Tressa) Houck, Castlewood, Virgina, and Michael (Jennifer) Houck, Rocky Face, Georgia. Eight Grandchildren: Jerry (Holly) Peacock III, Jamey Peacock, Amanda, Katie, Abigail, Aaron, Eden and David Houck. Two Great Grandchildren: Ariana and Paxton Peacock. One Sister: Vivian Abee, Lenoir, North Carolina. Several Nieces & Nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Arvie will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with his son, Pastor Jeffrey Houck officiating. Honorary Pastors: Mark Fowler and Bobby Stout. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, Bluff City. Active Pallbearers will be family members. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family who were very supportive of the family with their prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Arvie to the Tract Ministry or the Building Fund of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church or the Building Fund ofChinquapin Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Houck family