“His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and fatihful servant: Thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21 Arvel Lynn McKinney, born February 23, 1940, 80 yrs. old, son of the late Ollie and Elvina Hall McKinney, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following a brief illness. Arvel was co-owner of McKinney Brothers Heating and Air. He was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder Treasurer of the Valley Forge Men’s Class. He was a member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Jerico Shriners. Arvel was a 32nd degree Mason belonging to Hampton Masonic Lodge #750. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Pink McKinney, Roy McKinney, and Terry McKinney; niece Wendy McKinney and son-in-law Leo Meredith, Jr.
Survivors are his beloved wife, Delores “Floss” Shell McKinney, daughter, Janet McKinney Meredith, grandson and wife, Ethan Lloyd and Taylor Meredith. Brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Judy McKinney; Sister and brother-in-law: Phyliss and Richard Oliver; Sisters-in-law: Mary Ruth McKinney, Brenda McKinney,Sue McKinney and Sharon Depew. Brother-in-law and wife: Kenneth “Butch” and Melinda Shell. Several nieces and Nephews: Jeff McKinney, Diane Wilson, Susan Depew, David and Kim Depew, Missy and Guy Allen, Melanie and Dave Harold, Jamie Oliver, Jenny and James Weir, Teresa McKinney, Tim McKinney, Tina and James Ramsey, Steve and Robin McKinney, Kathy Gonzales, Karla and Shea Luedke, Dawn Hicks, Denise Laws, Dennis and Jana Hicks, Great nieces and Nephews: Dustin “Bo” Arnett and wife, Brittany and Brycen: Tyler Arnett and wife Brandy, James Wilson, Madison Weir, Emma Weir, Owen Weir, Zack Oliver, Kiana Buck, Gavin Heaton, Kendra Hicks, Adrienne and Gerald Cross, Amber and Josh Estep, Ashley Depew, Stephanie McKinney, Katie McKinney, Very Special Friend, Vera Meredith Peters and H. Clay Bailey.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. David Siebenaler and Mr. H. Clay Bailey Ministers officiating. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 12 noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Honorary Pallbearers: His many friends including: Elders and Deacons of Valley Forge Christian Church, Members of his “Breakfast Club” including: Ron McCloud, Tracy Herman, John McCloud, Bob Strickland, Bo Campbell, Millard Day, Jimmy Street, Larry Gobble, Ronnie Ensor, Jimmy Wiseman, Dave Blackwell, Gary Simerly, Russell Kyte, TJ Sparks, Stewart Hagie, Mike McKinney, Johnny Loveless, Clyde Dugger, Gerald Livingston, Ray Arnett, Danny Forbes, Howard Ensor, Jim Hyder, and Harold Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Valley Forge Christian Church, 114 VF Christian Church Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McKinney family.