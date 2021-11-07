ELIZABETHTON - Arvel Livingston, age 83, of Elizabethton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home of 55 years. He was born June 2, 1938 in the Valley Forge Community to the late Charles Donald & Laura Alice Merritt Livingston. Arvel was a Master Craftsman as he owned Collins Upholstery for 58 years. He was a member of the Valley Forge Church of God. He loved going to church and spending time with his family, growing his roses and watching Gunsmoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Travis “Trey” Tipton, two sisters: Marie Stout and Corrine Pippen and a brother: Ray Livingston.
Those left to cherish Arvels memory include his wife of 58 years: Judy Rains Livingston. Two Daughters: Sherry (Sean) White and Lisa Reece & fiance’ Butch. A Son: Chad (Amy) Livingston. Four Grandchildren: Laura, Judi, Jared & Jaydon. Eight Great Grandchildren: Hayden, Tyler, Colynns, Luke, Moody, Malani, Chyna and Jae.
A Service to celebrate the life of Arvel will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Michael Tittle officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in the Livingston-Jenkins Cemetery with Dr. Alan King officiating. Music will be provided by Lisa Poole. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday will be: Levi Harmon, Robert Pickens, Jesse Everett, Keith Livingston, Jackie Livingston, Jaydon Livingston, Jared Reece and Sean White. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Terry Ward,Kenny Shelton, Butch Brown and James Bowers. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Avalon Hospice, Dawn and Grace. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Livingston family