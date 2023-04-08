JOHNSON CITY - Arthur Massey Fowler, Jr., 77 years old, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on April 5, 2023.
Art, born on June 29, 1945, was the son of Arthur M. Fowler and Lucy Thomas Fowler of Loudon, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Chaplin “Jenny” Fowler of their home; his son, Arthur M. Fowler III, and his wife, Jennie Fowler, and their three children, Maisie, Arthur IV (“Max”), and Owen; his daughter, Mary Litton Fowler Thornton, and her husband, David Thornton, and their two children, Jack and Elizabeth; and his sister and brother-in-law, Clarke and Joe Harrison; as well as several nephews and a grandnephew and grandniece.
After struggling academically in the Loudon public schools, he was shipped off to The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, where he promptly failed the ninth grade. At The Webb School he acquired the traits of persistence and tenacity. He returned the following year to repeat the ninth grade. Also, because of his failing his first-year German class at The Webb School, he was tutored by a German couple spending a year in the United States. As a result of this experience, he spent two summers working in an iron foundry in Solingen, Germany, where his German language became passable, and he developed a love for foreign travel. Upon graduating from The Webb School, he matriculated at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he timely graduated in 1968 with passing grades receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Art was in college during the Vietnam conflict. (According to Art, “It was not a war, because our governmental leaders lacked courage to so declare, but to us over there getting shot at, we couldn’t tell the difference.”) On July 22, 1968, Lt. Fowler reported for active duty with the US Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He completed the Armor Officers Basic Course receiving a 1203 PMOS (Tank Unit Commander) and was assigned to the Armor School as a Tactical Training Officer playing with heavy metal. He was subsequently levied to Vietnam, arriving on June 7, 1969, and was assigned to a Mobile Advisory Team (MAT). His MAT I-31 was a five-man team made up of two officers and three high-ranking sergeants charged with advising the Vietnamese Regional and Popular Forces in protecting their homes and villages against the VC and the North Vietnamese. He was stationed in the Quang Da Special Zone securing the city of Da Nang and the Hai Van Pass. On May 19, 1970, having acquired a 1542 DMOS (Infantry Unit Commander) he DEROSed and was discharged. Lt. Fowler was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Bronze Star Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge; two Overseas Bars; Vietnam Campaign Medal; and the Vietnamese Armed Forces Medal (1st class).
Returning from the Conflict, Art was ready to settle down. He married his college sweetheart, Jenny Chaplin, and they joined as one to take on the world. Art attended the University of Tennessee College of Law, and in May 1973, he was awarded his Doctor of Jurisprudence to follow in his father’s footsteps. He was licensed to practice law by the Tennessee Supreme Court in September 1973. He was also licensed to practice in the Federal Court System. In 1977, he graduated from the National Institute of Trial Advocacy in Boulder, Colorado. Since 1973, he has practiced law in Memphis and Johnson City, focusing on civil litigation, business, and estate and probate matters. He has been involved in many notable cases including suing on behalf of the State of Tennessee to protect our environment from aerial poisoning; representing the neighbors of the Bumpass Cove Landfill who suffered environmental damages; representing Jarl Extrusions in a labor strike; ensuring fair pay for employees of the Washington County Clerk and Master’s and the Trustee’s offices; protecting citizens from bureaucratic malfeasance; contesting and defending governmental election challenges; and protecting widows and orphans. And how Art loved practicing law! He could think of nothing more fun, challenging, and exhilarating than a good lawsuit with an experienced litigator on the other side.
Art also loved his family. He and Jenny spent 52 wonderful years together enjoying each other, their family and friends, and traveling the world. They were blessed with two wonderful children who wisely chose great spouses and have been blessed with five delightful grandchildren with whom they have enjoyed Camp Mimi and Papi, the beach, and family trips to faraway places.
A special blessing has been the 20 years Art and his son have practiced law together. They worked in harmony and Art passed on his enthusiasm for the law profession and his high ethical standards. Art’s ethical standards for life are based on the reformed Christian doctrine of love God with all your heart, soul, and mind; and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. His Puritan ancestry (Art is a descendant of Richard Warren of the Mayflower) has kept him focused on doing things for others. He desired his legacy while on earth to be that he left a positive imprint.
He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, serving as a Deacon, Elder, and in any capacity he was needed. He willingly did so with a smile and wisdom.
A special thanks goes to Gary Skidmore, his wing man in his final days. Gary was always there for Art and went far and beyond anything Art could ever ask. To Gary, Art salutes you.
Funeral services for Arthur Massey Fowler, Jr. will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone Street, Johnson City. Rev. Paul Helphinstine and Dr. Angus Shaw will officiate. The family will receive friends following the funeral service in the church fellowship hall.
Art will be laid to rest following committal services conducted 11:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023, in the Historic Section of the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:50 am Monday for those services.
In lieu of flowers, Art requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 105 S. Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to the Art Fowler Boys and Girls State Scholarship Fund, care of The American Legion, 409 E. Market Street, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
