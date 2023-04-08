JOHNSON CITY - Arthur Massey Fowler, Jr., 77 years old, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on April 5, 2023.

Art, born on June 29, 1945, was the son of Arthur M. Fowler and Lucy Thomas Fowler of Loudon, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Chaplin “Jenny” Fowler of their home; his son, Arthur M. Fowler III, and his wife, Jennie Fowler, and their three children, Maisie, Arthur IV (“Max”), and Owen; his daughter, Mary Litton Fowler Thornton, and her husband, David Thornton, and their two children, Jack and Elizabeth; and his sister and brother-in-law, Clarke and Joe Harrison; as well as several nephews and a grandnephew and grandniece.

