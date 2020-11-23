JOHNSON CITY - Arthur Cleveland “Roy” Campbell, 78, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 while in the Life Care Center of Elizabethton following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Elizabethton, the son of the late Cliney Clifton Campbell and Stella Mae Williams Campbell. He grew up farming where he found a lifelong passion for horses. He enjoyed fishing, family picnics, rodeos and especially wagon trains. He handcrafted many of the wagons used over the years including the Saddle Up for St. Jude wagon train before illness forced him to hang up the reins.
He was employed by Tri State Containers for many years and was a gifted auto mechanic.
He was a wonderful man who loved the Lord and believed in the power of prayer. He gave glory to “the man upstairs” for every breath. He sang bass for the Osborne Quartet for many years with his wife, Shirley, and his in-laws, Lillard and Annie Osborne who have gone on before him. He knew this was his calling. They have now been reunited in their Heavenly home.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Shirley Louise Osborne Campbell, his second wife of fifteen years, Patricia Ann Brummitt Campbell, two sons, Troy Lynn Campbell and infant son, Anthony Bryon Campbell, infant grandson, Micah Wayne Campbell, four brothers, Troy Lee Campbell, Larry Campbell, Maynard Campbell and Lester Campbell and a sister, Ina Patricia “Pat” Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory are sister, Ginger Willis, he called her “Ginny”, (Clarence Willis) of Hampton, daughter, Lorrie Houtsma (Mike Houtsma) of Johnson City, son, Shawn Campbell (Jennifer Campbell) of Elizabethton, five grandchildren, Anthony Mays, Dublin, Ga, Nathan Molder, Johnson City, Kelsie Marie Campbell, Elizabethton, Ashley Campbell Williams, Elizabethton, Shawna Campbell, Elizabethton, six great-grandchildren, a special niece, Debbie Brown Estep, Elizabethton, who was “like a daughter”, special friends, Sandy Cox, Gary and Melody Campbell, Earl Hughes, Mack Blevins, Paul Combs, Steve and Loraine Cummings and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton and to his church family at Unity Fellowship Church of Elizabethton for their many prayers and continued support.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main St. Elizabethton, TN with Rev. Greg Wagner, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside Service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers are Clarence Willis, Shawn Campbell, Mike Houtsma, Vadas Campbell, Anthony Mays and Nathan Molder. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memories and condolences may be sent to 106 Willows Ridge Ct, Johnson City, TN 37601 or to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Campbell family.