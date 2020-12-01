JONESBOROUGH - Arthur A. Cantrell age 77 of Jonesborough passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was a graduate of Science Hill High School, attended University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University on athletic scholarships and graduated from East Tennessee State University and was commissioned in the United States Army.
Arthur retired from Washington County School System where he enjoyed teaching his favorite subject, history and inspired many young people as a football coach.
He became a father figure not only through his teaching and coaching but also through opening his home to many foster children as well.
Arthur was the son of the late Worley Cantrell and Mettie Sams Cantrell.
Arthur is survived by his children: Brooke Cantrell, Noel Cantrell and wife Jennifer, Alexandra Hall and husband Steve, Stephanie Cantrell and partner Christopher Curtis, David Cantrell and Matthew Cantrell; grandchildren: Brandy Ferber and husband Daniel, Arielle Hall and Caleb Cantrell, Andi Hall, AnnaBelle Hall, Ashton Collins, Noah and Ivy May Cantrell; great grandchildren: Jacob Meade, Kylie Coates, Asher Hall; brother: Lewis Cantrell and wife Sonja; sister: Rita Cantrell Blackwell and special friends: Judy and Bob Roller, Pauline and Bill Flowers, Joan and John Back, Rose Mary and John Russell and Candace Johnson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 am with Jennifer Cantrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery 3737 Chapel Hill Road, Marshall, North Carolina 28753.
His family would like to thank the entire Mountain Home VAMC Staff, Legacy Home Care, Amedysis Hospice and Home Health for their compassionate and dedicated care.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
