ROAN MOUNTAIN - Arnold C. Whitehead, 82, Roan Mountain passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Hensley & Mary Ann Ingram Whitehead. He was a retired Mechanic at Carter County Motors. He was of the Missionary Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Evans, Sam, Ray & Bobby Whitehead.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Margaret Johnson Whitehead, Several nieces & nephews. His special friends: Chad Golden and Glenn Blackburn.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the Johnson Roan View Cemetery with Jonathan Babb officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 3:20 p.m. Thursday will be: Roger Whitehead, Clifford Whitehead, Dusty Woodby, Jonathan Babb. Timothy Horton, Matthew Doyle, Llovd Myers and Travis McKinney. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Wes Hanson. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
