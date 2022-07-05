ERWIN - Arnold “Arnie” Lee Foster, age 81, Erwin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, July 3, 2022, while he was surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Erwin and son of the late Avery and Essie Deaton Foster.
Arnie retired from CSX Transportation after forty-two years of service. He started working for Clinchfield Railroad as a Crew Caller and held various other positions while working for the railroad. Arnie’s railroad buddies nicknamed him “One Ring.”
Arnie was a man of great faith who loved the Lord with all his heart. He sang gospel music for fifty years as part of the Foster Brothers. They traveled to many places sharing God’s love and salvation through music. Arnie loved to testify and witness to others through music. He attended Trinity Freewill Baptist Church.
Arnie was an avid outdoorsman. He liked to hunt and fish. Arnie, his brothers, and their families, along with friends would go to the Outer Banks in North Carolina to go fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Foster; brothers: Infant Dwight Foster, Gene Foster, Gerald Foster and Ralph “Archie” Hughes; son-in-law, Ricky Brackins.
Arnie leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his loving wife of sixty-three years, Faye Bailey Foster; two children: Lisa Edwards and husband, Myron, Kevin Foster, all of Erwin; grandchildren: Andy Edwards, Caleb Foster (Kallie), Alysha Edwards, and Leigha; brothers-in-law: John Bailey (Laura), MI, Dan Bailey (Wanda), Unicoi; nieces and nephews: Allan Foster, Nanette Foster, Tim Foster, Kristi Garcia, Gina and Kenny Correll, Larry Bennett.
Arnie’s family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Terry Richardson and Reverend Donnie Harris will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend Terry Richardson officiating and prayer by Reverend Reed Bagby. Pallbearers will be Andy Edwards, Caleb Foster, Austin Greer, Kevin Foster, Luke Yelton and Mike Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack’s Creek Freewill Baptist Preacher’s Association, Allan Foster, and Men of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
