JOHNSON CITY - James Faust said, “The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” We have been blessed to have a mother, Arlene “Lynn” Nuss, who left a lasting influence in our lives. She will be missed but never forgotten.
Arlene V. “Lynn” Nuss, passed away peacefully, February 16, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Johnson City, TN, surrounded by her loving children. She was 91.
Lynn was born March 21, 1931 in Ashland, PA. to William John and Cora Millie (Tesno) Sell. She was raised in Gordon, PA and was a graduate of Ashland High School. She moved to Levittown, PA in 1954 where she and her husband, the late, Donald J. Nuss, were some of the original homeowners in this community. Lynn was a devoted mother and homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Trinity Primitive Methodist Church in Langhorne, PA. She was an active member in the Falls Township Senior Center and enjoyed helping in the thrift store. She loved flowers. Over the past several years, Lynn split her time between her home in Levittown and with her family in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, William and Cora Sell, Lynn was preceded in death by her husband Donald John Nuss, 2004, one grandson, Jason Richard Leaper, three brothers, William, Thomas and Carl Sell, and three sisters, Thelma Brosius, Cora Isabel Lynch, and Doris Sell.
Lynn is survived by her four children, William J. Nuss and his wife, Nancy, Unicoi, TN Sandra L Leaper and husband Dennis, Lebanon, PA, Donald J Nuss Jr. and his wife Tammy, Fairfield Twp, OH, Lisa L. Raper and her husband Dwaine, Johnson City, TN; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Clements and husband Jeffrey, Johnson City, TN, Stephanie Skinner and husband Jack, Ambler, PA, Jared Leaper and wife Allicia, Levittown, PA, Tyler Nuss, Cincinnati, OH, Ryan Nuss and wife Anna, Madeira, OH, Mason T. Raper and Abby L. Raper, both of Johnson City, TN; five great-grandchildren, John, Sarah, and Benjamin Skinner, Olivia and Knox Leaper; several nieces and nephews; special friends Theresa Snyder and Eleanor Castro.
A special thank you to Mattis and Trinity at JCMC 5th floor and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice: especially Kim Brown, Alexis Hammond, Steven Spell, Keith, Kim Jackson and Mikella Maine. We appreciate the care you gave our mother.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of The Appalachian Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 by family friend, Dave Chupa.
Following services in Johnson City, Lynn will be returned to Pennsylvania where services will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main St., Annville, PA 17003.
A graveside committal service will follow at 12:30 P.M. at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorials in Arlene’s name may be made to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 34623, or Eagles Autism Foundation, One Nova Care Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145.