JOHNSON CITY - James Faust said, “The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” We have been blessed to have a mother, Arlene “Lynn” Nuss, who left a lasting influence in our lives. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Arlene V. “Lynn” Nuss, passed away peacefully, February 16, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Johnson City, TN, surrounded by her loving children. She was 91.

