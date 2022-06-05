PINEY FLATS - Arlene Pierce Kent, 97, Piney Flats passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the Hillview Health Center. She was a lifelong resident of Piney Flats and a daughter of the late Ernest D. & Pearl Holloway Pierce. She was a 1941 graduate of Mary Hughes High School, Piney Flats. She was an Accountant and Office Manager at Faw & Sherrod Insurance for 47 years. She was a member of Lick Creek Christian Church from childhood until her death, serving as Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader and leader of the Ladies Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen and sons, Ronald Stephen and Tony Joe, one brother: William Bill Pierce and a sister, Louise Smith.
Survivors include her sons: David (Donna) Kent, Johnson City and Buddy Kent of Elizabethton. One Sister: Bonnie Crawford, Piney Flats. Nine Grandchildren, Nine Great Grandchildren and four great great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Minister Ernie Depew officiating. Interment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be: Charlie Mosier, Terry Jones, Norman Scott, Tony Mottern, Doug Smalling, Robert Trent, Wiley Morgan and Buddy Carrier. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Hillview Health Center for their tender loving care during her stay there, also special thanks to Irene Watson, Buddy Carrier, Bob & Betty Carr, Robert Trent and Judy Hoover. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Kent family.