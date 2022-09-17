JOHNSON CITY - Arlene Beatrice Stinson, age 73 of Johnson City, TN, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Hampton, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Carmal and Fannie Bell Glover Jackson. Arlene retired from Wal-Mart after 28 years of service. She loved baking, her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Charlie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold Jackson, Gene Jackson, and Joyce Woodby.
Arlene was born on January 11, 1949, in Hampton, TN. She graduated from South Greene High School in 1967. She married the love of her life, Boyd, in 1971. They welcomed Wesley in 1976 and Brian in 1978.
1 John 4:7 tells us, “God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him”. Arlene was the perfect embodiment of the love of Jesus Christ. She was kind, caring, and compassionate. Arlene was a friend to everyone she met. She was a loving wife and mother and adored her grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Robert Boyd Stinson, sons Wesley (Danielle) and Brian (Ashley), grandchildren, Megan, Josh, McKinnley, Noah, Emily, Isaiah, Taylor, and Elin, great-grandchild, Gage, and siblings, Lois Ragno and Roy Jackson; also several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Arlene is scheduled for Friday, September 23, 2022 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Gary Hill officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 to 1:30 PM. The funeral will begin at 1:30. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245