JOHNSON CITY - Arlene Beatrice Stinson, age 73 of Johnson City, TN, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Hampton, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Carmal and Fannie Bell Glover Jackson. Arlene retired from Wal-Mart after 28 years of service. She loved baking, her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Charlie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold Jackson, Gene Jackson, and Joyce Woodby.

Arlene was born on January 11, 1949, in Hampton, TN. She graduated from South Greene High School in 1967. She married the love of her life, Boyd, in 1971. They welcomed Wesley in 1976 and Brian in 1978.

