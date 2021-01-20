I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
JOHNSON CITY - Arlane Pearson Archer, age 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center from a long, courageous battle of fighting leukemia.
Arlane was born April 30, 1937 to the late Fred Davis Pearson and the late Mildred Smith Pearson in Morristown, Tennessee. She graduated from Jonesborough High School and attended ETSU where she proudly played in the marching band.
Arlane married the late Reverend James E. Archer, Jr. on June 23, 1957. Being a pastor’s wife, Arlane attended several churches in Carter and Washington Counties over the years. She last attended services at Boone Trail Baptist Church.
Arlane retired from Happy Valley Elementary School where she worked as a teacher’s aide and she was the assistant director of the Extended School Program. After retirement, Arlane lived life to the fullest; she worked out multiple times a week for many years with Silver Sneakers at Lifestyle Fitness and she loved singing, she was even singing in the hospital. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandson, and spending time with her family. She greatly enjoyed camping and visiting the beach.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arlane was also preceded in death by a son, Tim Archer.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Debbie (husband, Todd) Clabough; grandchildren, Taylor (husband, Michael) Montgomery and Cameron (wife, Lora) Clabough; great-grandson, Cayden Clabough; sister, Donna Taylor; and several nieces and cousins.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Arlane’s obituary page, by Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (https://www.vicc.org/giving).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Archer family (423) 282-1521.