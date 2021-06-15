WOODFORD, VIRGINIA - Arita “Rita” Jean Holt, age 68, of Woodford, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by family. Rita was born and raised in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late David Elmer Edens Sr. and Mary Alice Roberson Edens. She loved to read, work puzzles, watch golf and NASCAR, and spend time with her siblings, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Donald Edens, Jeff Edens, Richard Edens, David Edens II, Janie Campbell, and Edward Edens.
Those left to cherish Rita’s memories include her daughter, Sheila Ballard and husband Lenair, of Woodford, VA; her son, Richard Darrell Holt, of Elizabethton; six grandchildren, Krystal, Ireland, Liam, Amber, Cody, Hannah; four great grandchildren, Karlee, Carl, Legend, and Hayden; her Brother Terry Edens of Elizabethton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and special friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Rita Jean Holt will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Saturday. If you wish, wear blue in remembrance, as it was Rita’s favorite color.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, VA and Capital Caring Health Hospice for the loving care given to Rita during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate, in honor of Ms. Arita Jean Holt.
