JOHNSON CITY - Argielee Cook Williams, 87, Johnson City, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Argielee was born in Little Rock Creek, NC to the late Rev. Roosevelt “Rose” and Carrie McKinney Cook.
Argielee was first and foremost a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved all of her babies. Argielee was a kind and compassionate woman who put everyone’s needs before her own. She was a good Christian woman.
In addition to her parents Argielee was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Garner Williams, and brother, Bishop Dallas Cook.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ricky Williams (Sherry), Randy Williams (Lisa), Ronnie Williams (Tabitha), Robbie Williams (Jennifer), Ronnie Williams Jr. (Kayla); grandchildren, Rick, Jason, Ashley, Allen, Sarah, Robbie, Paige, Jasmine, Tiffany; several great-grand babies; sister Betty McCool (Bishop Billy); brother, Mack Cook; special friends, Walter and Patsy Blevins.
The funeral service for Argielee will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Bishop Billy McCool, officiating. The family will receive friends and family prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The family requests those who are in attendance please wear a mask.
The graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Argielee’s grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be, Walter Blevins, Jimmy Bowers, and Jimmy Elliott. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:50 a.m.
