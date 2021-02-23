MOUNTAIN CITY - We are saddened to announce the passing of Ardna M. Campbell, age 95, of Mountain City, TN
late Sunday night at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born October 9, 1925 to the late Edgar Everette Sluder and Gracie Eleanor Robinette Sluder. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, an original member of Johnson County Crewettes, an accomplished seamstress and quilter and she enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband W. Dale Campbell in 2006; son Randy Campbell; two sisters: Viola Pierce and Mabel McQueen; two grandsons: Carnice Campbell and infant grandson Jarrett Reece.
Those left to cherish her memory include: two daughters: Belinda (Tom) Reece and Joy Snyder, both of Mountain City, TN; two sons: Terry (Pat) Campbell of Franklin, NC and Lynn (Shirley) Campbell of Mountain City, TN; sister: Bertha Hutchinson of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren: Stacey Reece, Brad Reece, Tim Campbell, Matt Campbell, Courtney Garrett, Scotty Campbell, Lindsey Campbell, Malori Gentry and Trent Snyder; thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special friend Linda Eggers also survives.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN with preacher Rick Thomason officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Stacey Reece, Brad Reece, Tim Campbell, Matt Campbell, Courtney Garrett, Scotty Campbell, Lindsey Campbell, Malori Gentry and Trent Snyder.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Mrs. Campbell will lie in state at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. for those who would like to sign the register.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.huxlipfordfh.com
