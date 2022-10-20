ELIZABETHTON - Ardith Hyder Curde, age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Ardith was born December 3, 1930 in Carter County to the late Estal and Geneva (Livingston) Hyder. In addition to her parents, Ardith was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Hoover Curde; a brother, Bill Hyder; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Pearl Curde.
Herbert was the love of her life and their love remained strong for sixty seven wonderful years. She had a special bond with her two daughters and their families. Her grandchildren and great grandsons brought a smile to her face and joy to her life. Ardith was a loyal and devoted member of Brick Christian Church and she loved her church family very much. She loved her Broad Street neighbors and enjoyed camping, going to the beach and to the lake. Also, Ardith loved gardening both in her roses and her vegetables. She canned her homegrown vegetables and was also a fantastic cook. Ardith had a servant’s heart and was a caregiver to many members of her family. Watching UT football and basketball was a favorite thing to do, also shopping.
Those left to cherish Ardith’s precious memory are her two daughters, Patti (Keith) Buck of Johnson City and Mikki (Ned) Morrell of Kingsport; her grandchildren, Shannon Banner of Johnson City, Cody Buck of Johnson City, Brookney (Tim) Chamberlain of Maryville, TN, and Brandi (Justin) Hobby of Knoxville, TN; her great grandsons, Brayln Banner of Johnson City and Nolan Hobby of Knoxville, TN; one expected grandson; her brother-in-law, Frank Curde of Elizabethton; her sister-in-law, Babe Powers of Hamilton, Montana; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Ardith’s life will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Ernie Depew, minister and Mr. Jeff Campbell, minister officiating. Music will be under the direction of Ned Morrell, Jenniffer Trent, and Cody Buck. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday or at the residence of her daughter, Patti Buck, at any time.
The graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Keith Buck, Cody Buck, Ned Morrell, Justin Hobby, Tim Chamberlain, and Jason Bowling. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Hyder, Gary Hyder, and Marlous Black. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 2:15 PM on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in memory of Ardith to Brick Christian Church, 815 Watauga Road, Watauga, TN 37694.
The family wishes to especially thank Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community, Princeton Assisted Living, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, her special caregivers: Shannon Banner, Lisa Bentley, Ashley Jenkins, Sue Oliver, Bethany Turbyfill, Becky Street, Ruthie Lewis, and Lou Stiltner for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Ardith.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the Curde family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232, is honored to serve the family of Ardith Hyder Curde.