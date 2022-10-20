ELIZABETHTON - Ardith Hyder Curde, age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Ardith was born December 3, 1930 in Carter County to the late Estal and Geneva (Livingston) Hyder. In addition to her parents, Ardith was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Hoover Curde; a brother, Bill Hyder; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Pearl Curde.

Herbert was the love of her life and their love remained strong for sixty seven wonderful years. She had a special bond with her two daughters and their families. Her grandchildren and great grandsons brought a smile to her face and joy to her life. Ardith was a loyal and devoted member of Brick Christian Church and she loved her church family very much. She loved her Broad Street neighbors and enjoyed camping, going to the beach and to the lake. Also, Ardith loved gardening both in her roses and her vegetables. She canned her homegrown vegetables and was also a fantastic cook. Ardith had a servant’s heart and was a caregiver to many members of her family. Watching UT football and basketball was a favorite thing to do, also shopping.

