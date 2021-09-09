JOHNSON CITY - Archie Victor Tester II , 61 of Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Sullivan County and was a son of the late Archie and Margaret Hyatt Tester. Archie had worked for DB Electric for many years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Crain Tester and two brothers, Larry and James Tester.
Survivors include a sister, Nora Townsend and husband, Kenny of Johnson City; a brother, Rick Tester and his wife, Sheila of Johnson City; step-children, Paul Tester of Elizabethton, Dallas Tester of Texas and Crystal Tester of Greeneville; very special friend, Michael Lewis; also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services for Archie were held Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the Edgefield Cemetery, Piney Flats with Rev. Steve Wilson officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Tester family. 423-928-2245