ASHEVILLE, NC - Archie Lane Young (“Lane” to his family) passed away following a brief illness on January 9, 2023, in Asheville, NC. He was born on April 18, 1940, in Centre, Alabama, the son of Roscoe and Catherine Bolton Young. He grew up in Fort Payne, Alabama, and the Fischer Crossroads Community on Lookout Mountain.

Lane graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1958. While at DeKalb he met the love of his life, his wife of sixty years, Brenda Holtzclaw, who he never stopped referring to as “the cutest sophomore.” In 1962 he graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. The same week as his graduation in June of that year, he and Brenda married and the Newlyweds moved to Dallas, Texas where a job with LTV awaited. Lane rode the wave of President Kennedy’s 1960s engineering boom and landed a job at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. The couple settled first in Guntersville, where their son, Gregory was born. Lane soon took a job with the US Army Missile Command in Huntsville, and they relocated to the Rocket City where their daughter, Leslie was born. Lane, who by this time went by “Archie” to work colleagues and Huntsville friends, remained at MICOM for many years. After a sojourn in President Reagan’s Strategic Defense Command, he accepted the job he considered the highlight of his career, working as a software engineer in the Patriot Missile System Project Office, where he remained for most of the rest of his career. Following his retirement from government service, he continued in the Air Defense business in the private sector.