JOHNSON CITY - Archie Dean Duvall, 76, Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday morning (01/09/2021) in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Elizabethton, TN. Born in Butler , Archie was a son of the late Ralph and Elsie Shaw Duvall. He was a 1962 graduate of Hampton High School. Archie was a veteran of the United States Navy and served four years in Vietnam. He was a member of Hampton Church of God. Archie retired from AT&T in California with over 30 years of service.
In addition of his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Duvall of Elizabethton and his first wife Judy Duvall of California.
Survivors include: wife Jane Duvall and her children: Jamie and Jo Lovelace and daughter Jessica, Bonnie and Jeff White and their children Luke, Katie, Michaela, Bella and Maggie, Barry Lovelace and Tracie Phillips and Gunner. His daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Matson and son Bradley of California. Brother and sister-in-law, Elwood and Beulah Duvall, sister, Linda Duvall, sister and brother-in-law, Lynn Ann and Laverne Banner and sister, Judy Oliver. Many nieces and nephews. His ex-wife, Maggie Duvall, Knoxville and her children Tom and Courtney Riordan, Nashville and daughter Haven Mae, Stephanie Wells Nashville and her children Zack, Casey and Alessa.
The family would like to express out deep appreciation to Judy Deloach and her wonderful staff at Ivy Hall. Archie was given the best care possible by the compassionate, loving and well trained staff of Ivy Hall. We will keep all of you in our prayers.
We also want to thank the staff of Caris Health Care for the kind and caring help they gave to us during this difficult time.
There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) with Dr. Greg Key officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to your church, the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice in memory of Archie Dean Duvall. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided. Music will be provided by Jon Shell, Piper. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Wednesday morning 9 to 11 a.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial funeral Chapel is serving the Duvall family.