GRAY - Arch Smith Hall, 90, Gray, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Life Care Center of Gray.
Smith was a native of Sullivan County and a son of the late Arch Smith Hall, Sr. and Nannie Kate King Hall.
In addition to his parents, Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah E. Lane Hall in 2000.
His survivors include sister, Etta Jane Williams of Lebanon; brother, Irvin Hall and wife Mary of Gray; nephew, Matthew Hall of Gray; niece, Jane McKinnis of Lebanon; two step-children, Edward Lane of Clover, SC and Kathy Garber of Gray; several step grand, great and great-great grandchildren.
The committal graveside will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Washington County Memory Gardens with Don Hilton, officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
