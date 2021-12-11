ERWIN - Arch “Junior” Bennett, age 67, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Junior is a son of the late Arch and Suzanne (Lewis) Bennett. He was a Millwright and worked in maintenance and NN Ball and Roller until his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and construction. In addition to his parents, Junior is preceded in death by his sisters: Shirley McCurry, Mary Wilson, Martha Hampton, Bertha Hensley and Dolly Evans.
Arch “Junior” Bennett has left behind to cherish his memory: wife: Debbie Bennett; daughter: Sandy Presser and husband, Bob; son: Kevin Bennett; grandchildren: Bryce Bennett, Dusty Stephenson, Chelsea Saults, Nichole Lawrence and Jessica Hyder; great-grandchildren: Jacob Stephenson, Callie Saults, Ayla Saults, Lee Stephenson, Cayden Saults and Ruth Stephenson; sister: Lillian White; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Arch “Junior” Bennett in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 pm on Monday and continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 11:30 am on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jonas White, Billy White, TJ White, Darl White, Zac Hyder, Alan Saults and Dusty Stephenson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Arch “Junior” Bennett through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.