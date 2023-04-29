Arch Earl Evans Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Arch Earl Evans, 62, Johnson City, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.Arch was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Edward and Dollie Bennett Evans.Arch was a United States Army Veteran. He was in transportation, driving a truck for many years.In addition to his parents Arch was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Evans.Survivors include his special friend and caretaker Rebecca.Arch was laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.netAppalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Evans family (928-6111). Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Related Articles Arch Earl Evans Mrs. Sara “Kathryn” Slemons Justus McCoy Brown Shelby William Silvers Trey J. Ryan Helen Frances Cuddy Rick Taylor Charles Edward “Ched” Robinson Peter Vincent Ross Mr. Roy Lynn Greene ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.