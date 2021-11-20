April Dawn Hoare was a beloved daughter, sister, auntie, Godmother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on November 18, 2021, at age 49.
She was born to Dennis and Susan Hoare on February 19, 1972. After graduating from the first class of LaVergne High School in 1989 she went on to study at Middle Tennessee State University and eventually fulfilled her dream of becoming a registered nurse. April loved her high school days being a part of the SHS and LHS marching bands and made many lifelong friends.
April had a passion for church, ministry and caring for others. One of her favorite adventures was participating in a YWAM mission traveling to Australia, India, East Timor and too many locations to recall, on a Mercy ship. She had the honor and privilege of helping to deliver 25 babies and provide lifesaving and life-giving care to so many more.
April discovered the Greek Orthodox religion later in life and when she found Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, she found her forever church home and family. No task was too large or small for April, whether it was ringing the cowbell or praying during an overnight vigil. April’s giving spirit was endless and is very evident in the relationships and outpouring of love her family has received.
April loved University of Tennessee football and could most often be found wearing orange. April loved to travel, and her adventurous spirit knew no bounds. She enjoyed many vacation adventures with her sister Amber, her nephews Jaden and Paxton, her parents, and many friends. It didn’t matter if it was a resort, a cruise, Dollywood, or just trying a new restaurant April was always ready to go and try anything. April delighted in hiking and finding waterfalls wherever a trail would take her. One of her favorite places to visit was Bar Harbor, Maine and she enjoyed a week there with her parents very recently.
April was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Lillian “Meme” Campbell and Joyce “Grammy” Hoare, grandfathers, Lyle “Pappy” Campbell and Harry “Gramps” Hoare, and Aunt Joyce Warren.
April is survived by her loving parents, Dennis and Susan Hoare; sister, Amber Hoare Campbell; nephews, Jaden Matthew and Paxton Lawrence Campbell; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, Godchildren Irene Mathewes and Julian Kaine; special friend, Jonathan Golding, her beloved Mathewes family, innumerable friends and her precious kitty, Greta.
The family of April Dawn Hoare will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City, TN. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday, in the Saint Tikhon Russian Orthodox Church, 221 Franklin Drive, Blountville, TN. Family and friends are requested to meet at Saint Tikhon Russian Orthodox Church by 10:50 am.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer Association or Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church in April’s honor.
