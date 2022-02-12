Antonina “Nina” Konikiewicz passed away peacefully with loving care at Johnson City Medical Center on February 5, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1938, in Krakow, Poland and was raised in Gdynia, Poland near the shores of the Baltic Sea.
She was educated in Poland, receiving her graduate degree in Pharmacy. Nina met her life partner of 53 years, Leonard Konikiewicz, while on vacation in Poland during her college years and they married in London prior to Nina immigrating to the United States in 1963.
Nina had a decades-long professional career in the medical/scientific field as a medical researcher at Cornell University in New York City in the 1960s; alongside her husband as a biomedical photography/illustrator at Polyclinic Medical Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in the 1970s; and as a Regulatory/Quality lead at former Baxter Pharmaceuticals in Johnson City, Tennessee in the late 1980s through early 1990s.
Her personal accomplishments and talents included drawing/sketching, authoring a fiction novel about a young professional woman, and publishing a series of poems in the Polish language.
Her joys and hobbies included her family, animals (especially cats), travel, books, hosting holiday gatherings with close friends, cultivating flowers in her garden, home decorating, and capturing and arranging precious family moments in photographs.
She attended St. Mary’s Parish in Johnson City for over 20 years.
Nina touched many lives in several countries and will be deeply missed. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Poland in her most cherished childhood location.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette M. Konikiewicz and partner Robert Borowski; brother, Dr. Matthew Grodowski and wife Kate Grodowski; nieces, Aysu Saliba and Anna Maria Grodowski; and many more loved ones both near and far.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral mass will be held virtually at 11:00 AM EST on Friday, February 18, 2022 and streamed at https://stmarysjc.org/ and on the Morris-Baker website. A celebration of life will be held virtually as well, with schedule details to be published online.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would appreciate donations to any of the following organizations: http://www.operationjohnsonkitty.org - https://wcjcanimalshelter.org - https://www.alztennessee.org/give/donate-now - https://www.balladhealth.org/foundation/donate-online
